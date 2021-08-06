Andalucia to create single covid health card for access to restaurants, nightlife, and football matches

Andalucia to create single covid health card for access to restaurants, nightlife, and football matches
Andalucia to create single covid health card for access to restaurants, nightlife, and football matches. image: Wikipedia

Andalucia is to create a single covid health card for access to restaurants, nightlife, events and football matches.

The Andalucian Government has advocated the creation of a unique Covid passport so that it becomes a “single health card” in Schengen areas that is valid for use in all establishments, and public transport, announced  Vice President of the Board, Juan Marín.

The Andalucian vice president affirmed that it is a “useful tool” and considered it “normal” to ask for this passport “to go to a restaurant, to football or to get on a plane or train as long as the virus is still with us and it should not be considered something extraordinary.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“It would help us to be more secure in health matters, so displaying this passport would be like showing the DNI when the Guardia Civil or the Police stop us, nothing happens, this is the same,” said the vice president.

In addition, Marín highlighted the ease of obtaining and using this passport by having the possibility of downloading it on a mobile phone thus being able to show it from the device. This passport would certify that the person is vaccinated twice and would allow people access to any event, such as next season’s football matches in the Spanish League.

After a meeting of the committee of experts today, Monday, August 2, Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucia,  announced via Twitter that as of this Thursday, August 5, the Covid passport, a negative PCR test, or a negative antigen test – although at the moment they have not clarified the specific details about these two tests – will be required to enter all nightlife venues in Andalucia, although it was not clarified as to what constitutes a ‘nightlife venue’

 

 


 

