Covid passport or negative PCR mandatory to enter nightlife venues in Andalucia.

Andalucia requires the mandatory covid certificate or negative PCR to enter nightlife venues from this Thursday, August 5

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, after a meeting of the committee of experts today, Monday, August 2, has announced via Twitter that as of this Thursday, August 5, the Covid passport, a negative PCR test, or a negative antigen test – although at the moment they have not clarified the specific details about these two tests – will be required to enter all nightlife venues in Andalucia, although it was not clarified as to what constitues a ‘nightlife venue’.

This decision comes as the result of the committee analysing the current coronavirus wave of infections, to study new measures that could be put in place to combat it, especially among the youngest groups that are not yet vaccinated who usually meet up inside nightclubs, but, the legality of this measure is not entirely clear, as the Canary Islands government had recently asked to bring this rule into force, only for the Chamber of the TSJC denying it, basing its decision on the jurisprudence emanating from the Constitutional Court, as well as the European Court of Human Rights, which consider that “data related to health are included within the right to privacy”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the same meeting, it was approved to extend all the current measures that originally came into force on July 22, with the president saying, “We also reinforce the guarantees in the residences, and extend the measures already approved”, with these new measures only applying in regard to accessing the interior of cocktail bars, nightclubs etc, and not to the exterior.

The EU Covid passport, in force since July 1 in Spain, “includes the vaccination schedule, the recovery certificate, or a negative PDIA in the last 72 hours”, explained Mr Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families, a document that can be downloaded on the website ClicSalud +, or via the Salud Andalucía app, or at the health centers themselves, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.