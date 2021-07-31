Tourist occupancy in Andalucia expected to reach 82 per cent in August

Tourist occupancy in Andalucia is expected to reach 82 per cent in August claims Juan Marin, the vice-president of the Junta de Andalucia

Juan Marin, the Minister of Tourism, and vice president of the Junta de Andalucia, yesterday, Friday, July 30, during a press conference in Granada, highlighted the upward trend in the hotel and tourism sector, explaining to journalists that the latest data shows occupancy levels of 72 per cent in Andalucia for July, and believes that by the end of 2021, around 21 million tourists will have visited the region, a figure that is close to that of pre-pandemic times.

Mr Marin went on to say that the July occupancy of 72 per cent was, in fact, ten points higher than they had originally estimated, and that in some parts of the coast they had reported full 100 per cent occupancy.

This Sunday sees the start of August, and the Board has forecast an average occupancy of 82 per cent for the month, with most hotels using nine out of every ten beds available, a similar scenario to that of the Summer of 2019 for tourist occupancy in Andalucia.

The Minister of Tourism also spoke of the increase in occupancy and tourism in the inland destinations, where, as in 2020, the months of July and August have shown an increased demand, and during July the average occupancy has already been at 70 per cent capacity, with Mr Marin adding, “This is one more spur to see that tourism has become a key tool to combat depopulation and generate opportunities”, and indicated his belief that Andalucia will have a very good Autumn season, with advance bookings already approaching those of 2019, as reported by diariodemalaga.es.

