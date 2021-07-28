Junta de Andalucia President Favours the use of covid certificates to enter inside bars and nightclubs

Junta de Andalucia President Juanma Moreno said he favours the use of a covid certificate to enter inside bars and nightclubs in the region.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said he is in favour of requesting a covid certificate to access the interior of some establishments, given the level of the naturally vaccinated or immunised population that the community has reached.

Moreno reminded the committee that at the beginning of the inoculations in Andalucia they were “reluctant” because they were at the beginning of the vaccination process. However, now that 75 per cent of the Andalucian population has had one dose and 56 per cent have the complete regime, he does not rule out the use of the certificate .

Andalucia asks for a curfew for Marbella, Estepona and Montoro

The Junta de Andalucía has requested a curfew for the Malaga municipalities of Marbella and Estepona and the Cordovan municipalities of Montoro since they exceed 1,000 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.

The restriction of free movement at night, from 2:00 am in the morning to 7:00 am in the morning must be ratified by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia, since it restricts a fundamental right.

The decision was taken this afternoon, Wednesday, July 28, at the proposal of the Committee of Experts. Another 33 Andalucian municipalities also exceed the rate of 1,000, but all have less than 5,000 inhabitants. The incidence in Andalucia this Wednesday stands at 540 cases, with 1,151 hospitalised patients and 197 in ICUs.

The accumulated incidence in Spain registered a slight decrease today, the first since June 22, and stands at 699 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Health Ministry reported that this Wednesday, there were 27,149 new infections 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry, led by Carolina Darias, has proposed to the communities to set homogeneous criteria throughout the country to establish capacity considered safe for the next football season.

