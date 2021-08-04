Head-on ambulance collision leaves one dead and two injured in Spain

Shocking head-on collision between an ambulance and a car leaves one dead and two injured in Spain.

The shocking incident took place on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 3, when an ambulance and a car had a head-on collision. The incident occurred in El Tiemblo, in the Spanish province of Avila.

As reported Europa Press, the accident resulted in the death of a woman who had been travelling in the car on the N-403 road. The collision happened on Tuesday at around 1:50 PM at kilometre 88.300, according to sources from the General Directorate of Traffic and the 112 Emergency Services.

According to the same sources the ambulance driver was tested and found to be negative for both alcohol and drugs. Minor injuries were suffered by both the occupant of the ambulance and the driver too.

Traffic along the road was stopped in both directions due to the accident, but travel was resumed in around an hour according to the DGT.

In other Spanish news, sadly, a 16-month old baby girl received serious injuries after she managed to accidentally fall from a window in Madrid. The fall is said to have taken place from a second-floor window according to emergency services 112 of the Comunidad de Madrid, the regional government’s emergency service.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident and the little girl was able to be stabilised. Once stabilised she was rushed to the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

