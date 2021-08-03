Royals ‘to share Meghan Markle 40th birthday message “through gritted teeth” as they do not want to make the divide worse, according to a Royal expert.

It is expected that the Royals will follow tradition and share birthday message with Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday, but according to an expert it will be done so “through gritted teeth”. Since Prince Harry and Meghan quit the Royal family more than a year ago the divide has grown. After starting their new life in the US they have made a series of allegations against the Royal family.

They claimed that as Meghan struggled with her mental health the Royals were not supportive and also that Meghan faced racism within the Royal family. According to experts though Meghan will still receive a traditional birthday message.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Normally birthday messages are sent via the social media accounts of the Queen, Charles and Camilla and also the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William.

Speaking to the Sun online, Phil Dampier, a royal expert has spoken of how he expects that the messages will still be sent. “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth,” said Dampier.

“But whether a present will be sent privately, I don’t know, such is the state of the relationship.

“I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out.

“They’re not obliged to give her messages on her birthday, but they don’t want to make the it worse.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.