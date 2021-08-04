Ten-day self-isolation could be cut in half as studies show people barely infectious after 5 days.

Research carried out by the Pathogen Dynamics Group at Oxford University has revealed that only four in 10 infections are confirmed before a person feels any physical symptoms. Also 35 per cent of infections are confirmed within the first two days of a person having symptoms.

According to the Telegraph, within 5 to 10 days after symptoms such as high temperatures and coughs have appeared only 2 per cent of infections are passed on. This means that after five days of having symptoms patients are not very infectious according to the study. It is hoped that this could see self-isolation times cut in half.

Tens of thousands of Brits have already been spared self-isolation after changes were made to the NHS Covid app and close contact rules. This has helped many companies out as less workers have had to self-isolate but economists are hoping that the government will compensate companies where the workers have had to remain at home.

The recent changes came after the University of St Andrews carried out a review.

Dr Muge Cevik, from the University said: ‘Given most transmission events happen very early on, the isolation period could be much shorter for the cases.

‘Viral load peaks pretty quickly, so people are highly infectious within the first few days.

‘So, the current self-isolation guidelines, especially given the lack of support provided for sick leave, does not serve for the purpose.’

Other countries such as France and Germany have shorter self-isolation periods than the UK.

Thank you for reading