Scotland’s self-isolation rules set to ease as Nicola Sturgeon confirms ‘Freedom Day’ plans for Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first Minister, has confirmed that ‘freedom day’ will take place in Scotland from August 9. She has confirmed that self-isolation rules in Scotland will change, something which is sure to please many people.

Speaking of the new rule changes the First Minister said: “From 9 August, an adult who is identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid will no longer be required automatically to self-isolate for 10 days.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Instead, if someone is double-vaccinated – with at least two weeks having passed since the second dose – and if they have no symptoms, they should get a PCR test as soon as possible.

“If the PCR test is negative, self isolation can then be ended. Since PCR results come back quickly – frequently within 24 hours – this will greatly reduce the amount of time that many people will need to spend in self-isolation”

For young people aged 17 years old or under, comparable measures are being considered too.

“Children under the age of 5 will be encouraged but not required to take a PCR test,” said Ms Sturgeon.

“In addition, Test and Protect will implement revised guidance for under 18s, including in schools.

“This means that the blanket isolation of whole classes will no longer be routine. Instead a more targeted approach will identify close contacts at highest risk of infection.

“So fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.