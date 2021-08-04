Big jellyfish on a beach in Almeria restricts bathing

Alex Glenn
Big jellyfish on a beach in Almeria restricts bathing Credit: Pixabay

Several beaches in Almeria have seen bathing restricted after big jellyfish have been spotted on the beach. Cleaning reinforcements have been activated due to the number of jellyfish and the size of those that have been spotted.

The Almeria City Council have reinforced cleaning services on the El Zapillo Beach in Almeria since Tuesday, August 3. They have finally had to restrict bathing on Wednesday, August 4 and hoist yellow flags in the areas of San Miguel-Las Conchas, Zapillo, El Palmeral and Nueva Almeria.

According to Europa Press cleaning services in the area have had to be reinforced due to the number of jellyfish that have been spotted out of the water. Cleaning services have been reinforced with three workers and they have been busy removing jellyfish from the beach after they were washed ashore.

The normal day and night cleaning services which are carried out by the City Council have had to be intensified after dozens of jellyfish were spotted near the shore. The measures were taken after bathers raised the alert over “big” jellyfish being discovered. Earlier in the day the number of jellyfish had not been considered sufficient to restrict bathing, but this has now changed.

In other beach news, the town council of Alicante’s El Campello have announced the decision today Wednesday August 4, that from Friday they will be closing all the beaches and coves to the public overnight. The closures will run from 1 am to 6 am from Friday to stop illegal parties and drinking on the beaches.

Sadly, recently the number of young people heading to the beaches of the town to take part in beach parties has grown. There is a curfew in Alicante but there is no curfew in El Campello.


 

