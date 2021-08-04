Alicante overnight beach closures in El Campillo, with fines up to 3000 euros.

The town council of Alicante’s El Campello have announced the decision today Wednesday August 4, that from Friday they will be closing all the beaches and coves to the public overnight. The closures will run from 1 am to 6 am from Friday to stop illegal parties and drinking on the beaches.

Sadly, recently the number of young people heading to the beaches of the town to take part in beach parties has grown. There is a curfew in Alicante but there is no curfew in El Campello.

According the town hall the police shockingly received over 40 calls to report issues on the beaches of Muchavista and Carrer la Mar and surrounding coves last weekend. This meant that the police were overwhelmed and had to multiply their service. They even had to ask the Guardia civil for support due to the number of incidents being reported.

According to the Security Department, over the weekend around 25 reports were made for parties involving young people living outside the town, “which has meant an extra workload for the police services”.

As reported 20 minutes, “the decree will come into force on Friday 6 August until August 16 and will order strict police control in these areas to try to curb a phenomenon ‘up until now almost unheard of in the municipality’”.

The town council have plans to issue fines for up to 3000 euros which will be charged to either the offender or their guardians depending on the age of the offender.

