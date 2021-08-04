Prison without bail for 77-year-old man who shot would-be burglar dead

Prison without bail for 77-year-old man who shot alleged would-be burglar dead as he tried to enter his house in Spain’s Ciudad Real.

The 77-year-old man was arrested by the National Police after opening fire on a man who was trying to enter the elderly man’s house in the dark. The man allegedly used his hunting shotgun to kill a 35-year-old man at his house on Carretera de la Atalaya. The elderly man has been provisionally charged as the alleged perpetrator of the death. The court ordered that the elderly man be remanded into custody without bail.

The alleged homicide is still being investigated but National police sources have explained that the elderly man heard noises in the early hours of the morning. When he went to investigate the source of the noises, he saw a person next to his house trying to force entry in the dark. He used his hunting shotgun to fire a series of shots before calling the National Police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported El Correo, officers from the “National Police and the Local Police of Ciudad Real went to the house, as well as a mobile ICU, whose crew could only certify the death of the man who had been shot”, according to emergency services 112.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.