Andalucia lowers its coronavirus rate for the first time in 34 days but sadly adds 15 deaths to the total.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is still hitting Spain hard but the vaccine programme is progressing well. Vaccines are now being given to younger and younger people across Spain.

On Wednesday, August 4, Andalucia recorded a total of 3,655 cases of Covid. The previous day a staggering 4,754 positive cases were recorded and only seven days ago the number was 3,848. The data comes from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA) according to Europa Press. Sadly though 15 deaths have been recorded, but this is lower than that which was seen the day before, on Tuesday. The number of the deaths on Wednesday though is higher than those seen a week ago which numbered only seven.

As reported La Noncion, “On the other hand, the cumulative incidence rate of the community has fallen for the first time after 33 days of consecutive increases and stands at 586 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 11.6 points less in 24 hours, but 46 points more in a week.” This is good news for the Andalucian community.

In other coronavirus news, research carried out by the Pathogen Dynamics Group at Oxford University has revealed that only four in 10 infections are confirmed before a person feels any physical symptoms. Also 35 per cent of infections are confirmed within the first two days of a person having symptoms.

According to the Telegraph, within 5 to 10 days after symptoms such as high temperatures and coughs have appeared only 2 per cent of infections are passed on. This means that after five days of having symptoms patients are not very infectious according to the study.

