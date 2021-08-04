51-year-old woman investigated for faking her own kidnapping in Spain’s Asturias.

A 51-year-old woman has been investigated by the Guardia civil of the Oviedo Command for faking her own kidnapping in the town of Piloña, in Asturias.

The woman had allegedly been kidnapped on June 20, and was reported missing by her daughter. The woman’s daughter rang the Guardia civil to say that her mother had been kidnapped and tied up inside a cab truck. She reported that the incident happened in the town of Santa Agueda (Ribera de Arriba). The woman was alleged to have been kidnapped by her ex-partner and held in his truck.

Officers from the Guardia civil rushed to the home of the ex-partner but were able to verify that the woman was not in the cab of his truck and that he had not kidnapped her. The officers then contacted the daughter of “supposed kidnap victim”. The daughter was able to tell the officers that her mother was located close to her ex-partner’s home and was actually in her own car.

Officers from the Soto de Ribera patrol were soon able to locate the woman and she was discovered on a rural road near the house of her ex-partner. She was discovered sitting in her car in the driver seat and her hands were tied to the steering wheel with a cord. Officers were puzzled when they discovered two plastic cable ties were hanging from the cord and were completely pulled closed. The officers noted that the cable ties were doing nothing.

The woman told the officers that an unknown person had approached her in Gijon as she had been driving her car. She then claimed that she was coerced by the man and threatened and made to drive to the outskirts of the town. She then claimed the unknown person took over driving and covered her eyes.

Officers investigated the case thoroughly and discovered that the events that the woman explained had not actually happened and that she had planned to implicate her ex-partner in her kidnapping. She has now been investigated for faking her own kidnapping.

