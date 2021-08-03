Baby seriously injured after falling from second-floor window in Madrid

A baby has been seriously injured after falling from a second-floor window in Spain’s Madrid.

Sadly, a 16-month old baby girl has received serious injuries after she managed to accidentally fall from a window in Madrid. The fall is said to have taken place from a second-floor window according to emergency services 112 of the Comunidad de Madrid, the regional government’s emergency service.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident and the little girl was able to be stabilised. Once stabilised she was rushed to the Hospital 12 de Octubre. Meanwhile her mother has been receiving psychological care from SAMUR.

According to Patricia Blanco, of SUMMA 112, the emergency services were alerted to the shocking incident after the young baby fell from a height of 6 to 8 metres. She fell from the window and onto a public road in Madrid.

Blanco explained that the baby had suffered from severe cranioencephalic trauma due to the fall. She explained that medical staff first stabilised the baby and then transferred her to hospital using advanced life support.

In other Spanish news, Spain is set to receive 1.15 million extra Pfizer vaccines this week in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This week Spain is expecting to receive a shipment of over 1 million extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. This comes as part of the 3.4 million extra vaccine doses that will be arriving in Spain during the month of August. These doses will be used to increase the rate that the youngest populations across Spain are being vaccinated at.

This week Spain will see a staggering amount of vaccines arrive from Pfizer which will total 2.8 million doses. This can be added to near 1 million doses which will be arriving from Moderna. According to the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzon, this means that Spain will have a grand total of 3.7 million mRNA vaccine doses this week to fight against the pandemic.

