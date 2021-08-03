Malaga and the Costa del Sol team up with Airbnb to bring digital nomads to Malaga.

Many people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are looking to find ways to combine work and their private life, and work digitally from fantastic locations across the world. Airbnb along with Costa del Sol-Malaga, and the Malaga City Council, as part of its Malaga WorkBay have created the ‘Live, work and connect in Malaga’ project. This project aims to bring digital nomads to Malaga.

It is hoped that the project will bring digital nomads to Malaga not only for short-term stays but also help people that are thinking about moving to the area on a permanent basis. The project which has been organised with local authorities and will help digital nomads meet other entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Malaga community during their stay.

Monica Casañas, CEO of Airbnb Marketing Services SL explained how the project will benefit Malaga, “We believe that travel is changing and travellers are not only travelling, but also using Airbnb to live. This programme is a joint effort to support the city of Malaga and the province in its post-pandemic recovery and the thousands of businesses and workers who depend on the local tourism industry,” said Casañas.

According to the town hall the program will target four different types of nomads: “Families who want to live in open and spacious spaces in which to enjoy the company of their loved ones;

Nomads looking for a quieter life, where they can combine local culture while enjoying the scenery and nature;

Urbanites who want to soak up the hustle and bustle of a dynamic capital city and its ecosystem;

Sunset lovers who would like to fulfil their dream of working near the sea.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has precipitated a myriad of significant changes. Teleworking is a trend that is here to stay and more and more people are choosing to work from home. In this context, the Costa del Sol is ideal for them, as few places have so many attractions in the same destination,” said the president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado,

Francisco de La Torre, the Mayor of Malaga spoke of the project and said: “Malaga City Council is promoting teleworking as a way of attracting talent to our city, talent from other parts of Spain, other European countries and other countries around the world. Malaga WorkBay is a project that helps anyone interested in teleworking from our city and living in Malaga to find all the available information they need. We also believe that this is the perfect opportunity to build a community of teleworkers who choose to live and work in Malaga.”

