Rescue of young girl injured at sea in Spain’s Alicante during a boat trip with her family.

The young girl became injured on Saturday afternoon, July 24, after having been out on a boat with her family. The girl was only 11 years old and she became injured when the boat was hit by a strong wave. The wave caused the young girl to fall onto a bow cleat, according to the Town Hall in El Campello.

The young girl received a cut on the back of her thigh. Both the skipper of the boat and her father gave urgent medical care and were able to bandage the injury. Emergency services 112 were quickly alerted to the situation at sea too.

The maritime rescue service rushed into action and intercepted the boat near the Muchavista beach. The girl was rushed to the Club Nautico as fast as possible where two ambulances were waiting for her. Medics and the ambulances were able to stabilise the girl and she was then transferred to the San Juan hospital for further treatment.

Emergency services rushed to help the girl including the Guardia civil, the local police and lifeguard services from the beaches of El Campello.

