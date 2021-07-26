A German officer joins the National Police patrols in Estepona

A German officer joins the National Police patrols in Spain’s Estepona as part of the ‘European Police Stations’ programme.

It is hoped that the German officer joining the National Police patrols in Estepona will benefit both tourists visiting the area and local German residents including shopkeepers and hoteliers. Estepona will benefit from two German officers joining the local team over the course of the summer. One officer has joined in July and another will visit in August. The positions will be temporary according to the provincial police station.

The officers are collaborating as part of a process which sees police forces from other European countries assign their officers to police stations in Spain. Areas where the highest numbers of tourists are seen are usually chosen for the programme.

Spain’s National Police force have been participating in the program since 2008. The ‘European Police Stations’ initiative hopes to increase public safety and is focused on tourists who may not speak the local language. All the officers are able to converse with tourists and foreign residents in their mother tongue, in this case German. Of course the officers have plenty of knowledge of the legal procedures of Spain to ensure that they are able to help out correctly.

These joint patrols of the German and Spanish police are another step forward in the collaboration between police on an international level. The collaboration hopes to see tourists welcomed to the area, and made to feel at home.

