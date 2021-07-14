Boris Johnson announces football ban for online racists which will close a legal loophole.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he is set to close a legal loophole and that people who racially abuse footballers online will be banned from attending football matches.

“You will not be going to the match – no ifs, no buts,” said the Prime Minister in the Commons. Abusive football fans will no longer be tolerated online, in a move that comes after pressure was piled on by Labour.

Johnson has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel after she recently defended football fans who had booed England players as they took the knee as matches started.

Labour’s Keir Starmer hit back though and said: “She’s got this wrong, the whole county knows that, his own MPs know it.”

The government has faced criticism for allegedly “stoking racism”. Johnson said: “I don’t want to engage in a political culture war of any kind.”

At the moment football fans can only be banned from matches if they commit racist behaviour on the terraces. This new move will see online racism taken seriously. The measures are expected to form part of the online safety bill.

In related news, Prince William hit back at racists who took to social media after the Euro 2020 final. William was “sickened” by the people who attacked Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho with racial abuse after missing their penalties at the Euro 2020 final.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge is the president of the FA, and he took to Twitter to condemn the racial abuse. “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” said William.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

