Journalist Carolina Casado is set present the 67th Torrevieja Habaneras Contest

Journalist Carolina Casado is set to present the 67th Torrevieja Habaneras Contest in Spain’s Alicante.

The Habaneras “celebration is a tribute to the sailors of Torrevieja (Alicante province), who travelled to trade with Cuba, bringing these popular melodies back with them”, according to Spain Info.

“The Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition is the most outstanding event of its type in Spain. This village on the shores of the Mediterranean has been hosting the competition since 1955.”

Torrevieja have welcomed back a familiar face for the 67th edition, journalist Carolina Casado from Madrid. This will be the eighth time that she has taken charge of the stunning event which is considered to be an event of international interest to tourists. It has also won a medal of cultural merit from the Generalitat Valenciana.

Carolina previously presented the contest from 2009 to 2015, and is set to do so again in 2021. Everyone is sure to welcome her back make her feel welcome.

“I am looking forward to meeting again with Torrevieja and caress that love for the Habanera that you have managed to instil in me in the magical enclosure of the Eras de la Sal” said Carolina.

The event will run from July 18 to July 24 and Carolina will host the special programme which will also be recorded. The seven evenings of the Habaneras event will be televised on La 2 and the International Channel too.

