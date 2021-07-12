Southgate: ‘I don’t want to outstay my welcome’ as England manager. Sadly his team lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate, aged 50, does not want to outstay his welcome, and he does not believe that now would be the best time to talk of prolonging his deal as captain of the England team. Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final on penalties and Southgate feels that he needs to have a break. Southgate’s contract runs until after the 2022 World Cup which is set to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

“I don’t want to commit to anything longer than I should and I don’t want to outstay my welcome so all of those things need consideration”, said Southgate.

“I want to take the team to Qatar, I feel we have made progress over the four years, we have had a fourth, a third and a second-placed finish and that is as good as anyone.”

During Euro 2020 Mark Bullingham, the Football Association chief executive, had said that they wanted to give Southgate a new deal.

Southgate said: “I don’t think now is an appropriate time to think about anything.

“We have got to qualify for Qatar, but I need some time to go away and watch the game and reflect on the whole tournament, I need a rest.

“It is an amazing experience, but to lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll and I need a break now.”

After the Euro 2020 final Southgate set out see that all his players were supported, and thanked them for their performance.

“There was a long period in the dressing room last night, they then went to meet with their families across the road,” said Southgate.

“I managed to see them all individually for a few moments before they left the dressing room. I just wanted to thank them all for what they’ve given because they’ve been a joy to work with, they really have bought into everything we’ve tried to do.

“They’ve all given everything they possibly could – I’m tremendously grateful for that and I know the country is.

“They’ll all head on their way now – they need a break, they need a rest and I hope they all have a fantastic summer.”

