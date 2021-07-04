Pool Tragedy in Almeria’s Albox.

Tragedy has struck as a 69-year-old man fell into a swimming pool in Almeria’s Albox.

Despite best efforts to resuscitate the man sadly nothing could be done to save his life. A 69-year-old man has sadly died after he fell into a swimming pool in the Almeria town of Albox, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, an emergency service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

Emergency services were alerted to the fact that the man had fallen into a pool by relative. The relative rang the 112 emergency telephone number after they discovered the man had fallen into the pool.

Emergency services were quickly mobilised and the local police of Albox along with the Guardia Civil and the Empresa Publica de Emergencias Sanitarias EPES, rushed to the scene of the accident. The tragedy occurred at a farmhouse which is located in the municipality of Albox, in Spain’s Almeria.

The man was pulled out of the pool and medics attempted to resuscitate him. Sadly though the resuscitation attempts were not successful according to sources from the local police and the man was not taken to hospital.

In other Almeria news, Almeria capital now has a dog friendly beach which will be used exclusively for the recreation and swimming of dogs.

The beach opened on Thursday, July 1 and is something that people have been waiting for, for a long time. The beach is on the coastal stretch of El Bobar, at the mouth of the river. Allowing dogs to use this beach is something that has taken years of negotiations.

This is the second canine beach in the province but is the first within the city. The Department of Promotion of the City are responsible for setting the area up to be appropriate for your pet pooch.

The beach will be properly maintained and will have bins with bags so that any mess can be collected and disposed of appropriately. The City Council hope that dog owners will cooperate and keep the beach neat, tidy and safe for all users.

