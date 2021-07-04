Brits flock to busy beaches in Spain’s Mallorca after island added to UK’s green list.

Summer is finally here and Brits have flocked to busy beaches in Spain’s Mallorca after the island made it onto the UK’s green list.

British travellers made the most of the stunning 27-degree weather in Spain’s Mallorca after coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted. Magaluf saw hundreds of Brits flock to the area and enjoy the stunning nightlife as the weekend began.

Holidaymakers partied the night away after spending a fantastic day at the beach. Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip has seen Brit holidaymakers return, many wearing fancy dress and partying the summer nights away. The Spanish government are ensuring that holidaymakers follow necessary Covid rules and both police and Guardia Civil have been out patrolling the streets.

These measures were put in place after scenes last July showed that not all holidaymakers could be trusted to behave appropriately. Last year Brits were seen jumping on the roof of a parked car.

Tourists from Britain started to flood into the Balearic Islands, only hours after they were added to the UK’s green list. Saturday saw nearly 100 flights scheduled between the UK and Palma Airport.

Tommy Goodwin from Stockport, is the day manager of the TigerTiger and Mr Miyagi’s bars. He believes that the changes to the green list will boost business in the area. “We opened around eight weeks ago and it’s been a very different season so far” said Tommy.

He went on to add: “To be honest the customers have been a bit of a mixed bunch, many Scandinavians plus some French and Germans along with expat Brits who live and work in the resort.

“I think we’ll see a change in the next few weeks.

“I’m speaking to friends and acquaintances on social media who have booked for July and August and the start of September is traditionally a time when it’s like someone has flicked a switch and hordes of Brits begin to arrive.”

“This is the first year I’ve ever known of people reserving a table at weekends on Instagram and Facebook to come along and I’ve been in Magaluf eleven years.”

