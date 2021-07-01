What is next for William and Harry’s relationship?

Today will see the unveiling of the statue for Diana, Princess of Wales, but what is next for William and Harry’s relationship.

Today, Thursday, July 1 a statue will be unveiled in honour of Diana on the day which would have been her 60th birthday. The statue will be unveiled in London by Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2018 Harry spoke about his relationship with William and said: “We are stuck with each other for the rest of our lives”. Many things have changed since then and the brothers have headed along different paths.

Even though the family are in turmoil at the moment it is expected that both William and Harry will put on a united front for the unveiling. Robert Lacey has commented on the relationship between the brothers in his book Battle of Brothers, and said: “Our British royal family is not supposed to be a perfect family,”

“So the fact that the brothers are at odds at the moment isn’t necessarily the end of the value or the importance of the Royal Family. If somehow out of this split comes some sort of reconciliation that will presumably hold a lesson for all of us.”

The unveiling of the statue could be time for the brothers to come together and possibly heal rifts. Whatever happens the day they will be emotional for everyone.

Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of the Diana Award said: “I think unveiling the statue will be hugely emotional,

“It will capture the thoughts of her sons around her and that will be so meaningful. We will see her through their eyes.”

Arthur Edwards, has been following the Royal family for over 45 years and is the royal photographer for the Sun. Speaking of the statue unveiling he said: “if that doesn’t break the ice between them, nothing will.

“This is their mother, the person they love more than anybody else in the world… and if they can’t realise what a big moment this is and just shake hands or just say something lovely to each other then what do you do? Just don’t hold your breath.”

