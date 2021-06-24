Government Asks Ceuta Residents Not to Give Food to Immigrants

A government delegate has asked Ceuta residents not to give food to immigrants, to try and prevent them from loitering near supermarkets and restaurants.

The government delegate in Ceuta, Salvadora Mateos, has requested that people do not hand out food to Moroccans who are still in the city after the recent dramatic increase in immigration.

She has praised the people of Ceuta for their solidarity, but asked them to work with the NGOs (non-governmental organisations). NGOs are non-profit organisations that often help out with humanitarian disasters.

Mateos has asked residents to work with NGOs rather than handing out food on the streets as it perpetuates the problem of people looking for help in the streets, according to El Faro de Ceuta.

Mateos thanked the people for their solidarity and said that it is a source of “pride” but then warned that: “I want to make them see that their actions cause these young people to remain at the doors of supermarkets, restaurants, etc., looking for help,” as reported 20 Minutos.


In May Spain mobilised the army in Ceuta after more than 5,000 immigrants entered the autonomous city in a single day.

In order to control the massive influx of immigrants in the space of one day the Spanish government was forced to mobilise the army in Ceuta. Both La Legión and Regulares units were mobilised in order to help boost security forces.

The government delegation believe that over 5,000 Moroccan citizens had illegally entered the autonomous city in a single day. They entered via the Tarajal and Benzu maritime breakwaters.


