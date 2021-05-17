GranSolar Plans 80 Million Euro Hydrogen Plant For Almeria.

The GranSolar group has plans for an 80 million euro green hydrogen plant, to be located in the capital of Almeria. The group is set to join the green hydrogen revolution, and generate hydrogen fuel from solar energy and seawater.

The company says they are “committed to the environment”. The project would also be good for the local economy as during the construction phase over 200 jobs would be created. Once the hydrogen plant is in operation 42 employees would be needed to keep it running. The plant would require three shifts of 12 operators along with six skilled personnel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The company has submitted the plans to the European Recovery, Transformation and Resilience funds. The project has a staggering budget of 80.5 million euros and is set to be located in the Almeria capital as reported Cinco Dias.

Hydrogen fuel produced by the plant from solar energy and seawater would mainly be used for fuel cell electric vehicles. The hydrogen would be available at the city’s harbour and the main use would be for public transport vehicles, city-based services including cleaning trucks and also for goods transport. Additionally, hydrogen fuel would be used to power cold stores and ovens in both the agri-food and industrial sectors.

The market price of hydrogen comes in at 10 euros per kilo from renewable sources while that from non-renewable resources is closer to 2 euros per kilo.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/