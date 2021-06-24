Coronavirus Rates in Malaga Are Looking Good.

The coronavirus rates of Malaga are looking good and no town in Malaga has a rate higher than 1000 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Looking at Wednesday’s figures no Malaga town had a rate higher than 1000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. One town though does come close and this is Istan, which had a rate of 937.1.

The Malaga town of El Burgo though comes in between 500 cases but less than 1000 cases and has a rate of 669.6 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The week before Alozaina was the only municipality to creep over the 500 cases mark, and had a rate of 630.8. As reported Malaga Hoy, the town now “registers a two-week rate of 48.5, according to data from the Regional Ministry of Health and Families.”

In the last 14 days, 41 municipalities in the Malaga province have not registered any cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus. This is great news and is four more municipalities than the week before.

In Spain the ongoing vaccination programme is progressing well and this is helping the number of cases.

In other Malaga news, summer began this week and this year the summer season is expected to be better than usual in Spain’s Malaga. The director of the Malaga Meteorological Centre, José María Sánchez-Laulhé expects that average temperatures this summer will be one degree hotter than the historical average.

Temperatures in Malaga have been rising since 2000, with one exception in 2013. 2013 was: “the only year in the series in which there was a drop in the average temperature compared to the previous year.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.