Velez CF will play a friendly with Malaga CF in preseason.

Velez CF have made a significant step forward in terms of quality, as seen by their performance in the pre-season matches.

The new 2nd RFEF squad has quickly established itself as one of the most important in the province.

As a result, the white team will play a friendly match against Málaga C.F. on the 21st of July at the Vivar Téllez, however the exact time has not yet been determined.

24 years have elapsed since they were both in 2nd B and this match has yet to take place (Liga 96-97).

Velez are currently waiting to find out who will take over as their coach following the dismissal of Juan Carlos Gómez, who has since joined with Don Benito’s.

Among the most recent developments at Velez are the extension of contracts with Cristian, Pablo, and Pedro and the signing of Fer Navarro, a right back from Villarobledo.

As reported by Axarquia Plus