Velez-Malaga allocates more than €1 million to the Economic Aid Programme

Vélez-Málaga allocates more than €1 million to the Economic Aid Programme.

THE Velez-Malaga Town Council held a Monitoring Committee on Family Financial Aid with the Territorial Delegation of Equality, Social Policy and Conciliation of the Junta, in order to assess the impact and the degree of coverage of the Economic Aid Programme. This programme is co-financed by the central government, the Junta de Andalucia and the City Council, which bears the major investment for the provision of this aid. The councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González, presented a balance of the great increase in demand for the two types of aid that can be granted by the Social Services; Family Economic Aid and Emergency Economic Aid, in addition to an extraordinary contribution that has been necessary due to the pandemic and which represents an investment by the town hall of more than €1 million.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Víctor González highlighted the increase in demand for Family Economic Aid aimed at families with minors and who are in a situation of social risk. “In 2019 the Social Services attended to 332 families with 590 minors and allocated an amount of €350,000, currently they attend to 503 families with 793 minors and the amount of €397,452 is allocated.” This programme is co-financed by the Central Government, which contributes €99,332, by the Junta de Andalucia, which transfers €49,250, and by the town hall, which makes the largest contribution with €248,870.

Victor González emphasised the growing need for Family Economic Aid, which is targeted at families with minor children who are at danger of social exclusion.

“In 2019, the Social Services assisted 332 families with 590 minors and allocated €350,000; they presently assist 503 households with 793 minors and allocated €397,452.”

The Central Government contributes €99,332, the Junta de Andalucia contributes €49,250, and the town hall contributes the most with €248,870.

As reported by Axarquia Plus