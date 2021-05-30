Spain’s Valencia To Administer A Record 351,000 Vaccine Jabs In The First Week Of June

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced today, Sunday, May 30, that 351,000 vaccines will be administered next week, a record number since the vaccination process in the Valencian Community began at the end of December last year.

The president has insisted that June is the “key month” for vaccinations in order to achieve as soon as possible a degree of immunity between Valencians which it is hoped will allow them to face the economic recovery safely.

“This increased pace will allow us to reach the end of the week a total of three million doses administered in the Valencian Community,” said Puig in a statement.

The head of the Valencian Executive has appealed to the public not to relax and keep up their prudence and compliance with the protection regulations because “the virus is still there and in recent days we have noticed a slight increase in infections that we have to stop.”

 


