Ximo Puig Confirms Vaccination Campaign For Education Professionals Will Be Carried Out In 23 Valencian Municipalities.

VALENCIAN President Ximo Puig, alongside the Minister of Education Vicent Marzà and Health Minister Ana Barceló, has announced today (March 9) that the vaccination of education professionals will begin from Monday, March 15, and will be carried out in 23 municipalities of the entire Valencian Community.

240 teams with 1,000 health professionals are being readied and will be dedicated to this huge Covid vaccine rollout. The vaccination plan for teaching and non-teaching staff will be on March 15, 16, 18, 26 and 27. Vaccination points have already been chosen by the Consell.

President Ximo Puig stated that the total number of education professionals set to receive their first doses over the vaccine is close to 116,000 – 78 per cent of the workforce of educational centres, according to data.

The vaccination campaign will be organised in 23 Valencian municipalities and will begin with the group between 18 and 55 years old. At this stage of the vaccination, they will receive the first dose of AstraZeneca. Over 55’s will be vaccinated with the BioNTech/Pfizer jab – although they may have to wait and when these doses are available they will be prioritised according to their age.

The Minister of Education, Vicent Marzà, has expressed his satisfaction with this announcement, stating: “Today is a day to be satisfied to start moving forward. Especially with a group, that of teachers and the educational community, which is doing an extraordinary job to guarantee containment in educational centres.”

Marzá wanted to emphasise that this process is not only aimed at teachers but “also at people who may have direct contact with children: administration staff, cleaning staff.”

Educational centres must have a list of people between 18 and 55 years old as requested by Health, as soon as possible. It will be then when the vaccination spaces will be indicated.

