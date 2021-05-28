Renfe Adds Eleven New Trains Connecting Andalucian Cities

RENFE Adds Eleven New Trains Connecting Major Andalucian Cities



Spanish train operator Renfe, now that we are coming out of the worst of the pandemic, has started to rebuild its services to different parts of Andalucia, out of its Sevilla base, with new timetables as of May 31.

With the recovery of these latest services, it means that Renfe will have gone back up to between 75 and 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic timetable, with the new links to Cordoba, Granada, Malaga, and Cadiz.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



From May 31, on working days, Renfe’s Avant service will link Sevilla with the cities of Córdoba, Malaga, and Granada, adding a last-minute service between Sevilla and Malaga as well, while its Media Distancia will link up with Cádiz, according to elmira.es.

Trains will depart from Sevilla at 6:50, 8:00, 12:45, 15:30, and 19:35, while the trains departing from Malaga will be at 6:45, 9:10, 14:15, 18:20, and 20:13, as well as the Sevilla to Cordoba train departing at 21:35, and Cordoba to Sevilla departing at 6:50.

The Avant Sevilla-Córdoba-Granada service will have two more trains from Monday, one in each direction, which will build the service back up to 75 per cent of the pre-pandemic timetable.

Six Avant trains, three in each direction, will travel between Seville and Granada from Monday 31, departing Sevilla at 7:45, 9:15, and 19:20, and departing Granada at 6:40. 13:20, and 17:20 hours.

Another six trains, will run in the Media Distancia service between Sevilla and Cadiz Bay from Monday 31, pushing Renfe’s timetable back up to 85 per cent of its original quota, with 11 journeys added in each direction.

Trains will depart from Sevilla at 6:40, 8:30, 9:45, 10:45, 12:45, 14:45, 15:45, 16:45, 17:45, 20:10, and 21:50, while the Cadiz Bay departures will be at 5:40, 6:30, 9:40, 11:40, 12:40. 14:40, 15:40, 17:40, 18:40, 19:40, and 20:40.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.