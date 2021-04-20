€125M Megayacht Arrives in Malaga

A €125 MILLION megayacht has arrived in Malaga port.

According to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy, the yacht comes from the German town of Wewelsfleth.

The five deck ship offers =cabins for 24 guests, an owner’s suite, lounges, dining rooms, gym, terraces and an area for water sports.

The yacht also comes with its own smaller boat, including a 12-metre long motorboat and a 13-metres yacht.

The megayacht was put on sale for €125 million in May 2010.

The news comes after Malaga port announced its marina megayacht is taking a step forward.

The president of the Malaga Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, said he hopes to have this month the municipal license so that the works of the megayacht marina in the Malaga area can begin.

The company which won the tender to create the megayacht marina, IGY Malaga Marina, will offer 31 berths, of which two will be for vessels of 100 meters in length, as well as another two for ships of 72 meters, three of 60 meters, and eight of 50 meters.

Rubio said megayachts have arrived in Malaga in the past few months, usually for short stays. However he added that once the megayacht marina has the space these boats will come, “in a more fixed way and with stopovers for a longer time.”

He said: “They are going to come a lot and the appearance of this area and also of the city will change.”

The company’s investment in the marina megayacht is estimated at more than € 10 million and will offer services and entertainment for crews, as well as 24-hour security, refuelling, catering leisure services.