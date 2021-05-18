HARRY KANE Tells Tottenham He Wants To Leave the club this Summer

Tottenham look like they will finally have to resign themselves to losing their talisman this summer as it is reported that their 27-year-old England international Harry Kane has told Daniel Levy in a face-to-face meeting that he definitely wants to leave, and apparently the club is already searching for his replacement.

This news will be music to the ears of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, all of whom are know to have been in contact with Kane’s representatives CK66, and Kane has made no secret of the fact that he wants to stay in the Premier League and compete for major trophies if he moves, having a goalscoring record of 165 goals in 243 Premiership games for Tottenham, yet an empty trophy cabinet.

It is said that he wants his future sorted before he plays for England this June in the Euros, with the player known to have wanted to leave at the end of last season, but he had been persuaded to stay when Jose Mourinho was signed as manager in the 2019-20 season, according to skysports.com.

With this season looking like Tottenham will finish outside the Champions League spots, it really is no surprise that one of Europe’s top marksmen wants to be in the thick of fighting for top trophies, and the favourites for his signature would seem to be Manchester City, who need a replacement for the outbound Sergio Aguero.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Man United have just signed Edinson Cavani on another 12-month extension, so they are not really in the market, but the rumours from Stamford Bridge are that they will try to sell Timo Werner this Summer, as he has not been a success after his move from Germany, which could mean Chelsea will make a move for Harry Kane, with their preferred choice, Haaland, reportedly staying one more season with Dortmund.

The only drawback could be the reported £120m fee, which not many clubs in the current pandemic situation can realistically afford to spend.