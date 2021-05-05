At Least 10 Detained In Drug Trafficking Operation In Vélez-Málaga And Torrox

Officers of the Guardia Civil have detained at least 10 people in a drug trafficking operation in Velez-Malaga And Torrox.

OFFICERS of the Guardia Civil have detained at least 10 people in a drug trafficking operation in Velez-Malaga And Torrox.

As reported in SUR, Guardia Civil officers were deployed on Tuesday in the towns of Velez-Malaga And Torrox, detaining 10 people in the operation.

The specialists of the Armed Institute made searches of several homes in both of the towns, in the urban area and in houses located in the countryside. So far, the officers have found copious amounts of documentation and personal objects.

There have been no further details released regarding the anti-drug operation, which is still ongoing, which means more arrests could be made in the next few hours. This means that the amount of narcotics and cash that may have been found by the Armed Institute is currently unknown.

The operation is under the supervision of the Malaga Command.

