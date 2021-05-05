Speed Limit To Be Reduced To 30kph On 3,603 Málaga Streets

By
Chris King
-
0
Speed Limit To Be Reduced To 30kph On 3,603 Málaga Streets
Speed Limit To Be Reduced To 30kph On 3,603 Málaga Streets. image: ayto malaga

Speed Limit To Be Reduced To 30kph On 3,603 Málaga City’s Streets From Next Tuesday 11

José del Río, the Málaga councillor for Mobility, announced on Tuesday 4 that from next Tuesday 11, the speed limit in the capital will be lowered to 30kph on 3,603 of the city’s streets, pointing out that this application is in line with the latest modification of the Traffic Regulations at the state level.

Warning had been given of this new ruling by the DGT at the end of last year, and a period of six months had been granted for municipalities to adopt the necessary measures, and drivers should be aware that there will be no signs erected showing the new speed limits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Málaga is a large city, and the 3,603 streets account for 73 per cent of its total, and means that a distance of 724km of the city’s roads will be subjected to this new speed limit.

Mr del Río said, “We see positive the measure of reducing the speed in these spaces”, while agreeing with the DGT that this measure should help “to pacify urban mobility and to greatly enhance the use of bicycles. We see it with good eyes”, as he also announced the plan to install radar controls on these roads, as reported by malagahoy.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here