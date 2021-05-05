Speed Limit To Be Reduced To 30kph On 3,603 Málaga City’s Streets From Next Tuesday 11

José del Río, the Málaga councillor for Mobility, announced on Tuesday 4 that from next Tuesday 11, the speed limit in the capital will be lowered to 30kph on 3,603 of the city’s streets, pointing out that this application is in line with the latest modification of the Traffic Regulations at the state level.

Warning had been given of this new ruling by the DGT at the end of last year, and a period of six months had been granted for municipalities to adopt the necessary measures, and drivers should be aware that there will be no signs erected showing the new speed limits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Málaga is a large city, and the 3,603 streets account for 73 per cent of its total, and means that a distance of 724km of the city’s roads will be subjected to this new speed limit.

Mr del Río said, “We see positive the measure of reducing the speed in these spaces”, while agreeing with the DGT that this measure should help “to pacify urban mobility and to greatly enhance the use of bicycles. We see it with good eyes”, as he also announced the plan to install radar controls on these roads, as reported by malagahoy.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/