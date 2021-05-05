MALAGA Local Police have arrested nine young people between the ages of 21 and 31 for allegedly committing a serious crime of disobedience.

Malaga Local Police have arrested nine young people between the ages of 21 and 31 for allegedly committing a serious crime of disobedience, after repeatedly refusing to identify themselves during an incident in which they caused a noise disturbance to their neighbours. In addition, the party also failed to comply with current Covid-19 guidelines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by Malaga Hoy, the perpetrators were celebrating an illegal party in a room when at around 1:25 am police received a complaint from tenants of loud music and noise. Malaga Local Police attended the scene where, upon noticing police presence, the perpetrators slammed the door shut.

Following a number of calls at the location, the individuals opened the door and officers saw a total of nine people in a room of 18 square meters. The individuals were consuming alcohol and what appeared to be cocaine and marijuana.

The police officers asked the individuals to identify themselves, due to the neighbours complaints and their activity violating current restrictions, however, they all refused and slammed the door shut on the officers.

Shouts such as: “Come on, let’s continue the party, you can’t come in here” or “They’ll be at the door until we finish” accompanied by profanity could be heard.

The officers used a window next to the door to inform the individuals of their obligation to identify themselves and stop the noise, as well as communicating the legal repercussions that would happen should they fail to comply, to which the individuals refused and said they would pay the fines. They then took it one step further and asked, with laughter, for the officers to buy them more alcohol and churros.

The owner of the accommodation also arrived at the venue, stating they had reserved the room for the night of May 2 to celebrate a party, also refused to identify the individuals.

Officers stayed vigilant and eventually arrested one of those involved when he departed the venue at around 2:25 am. Incoming officers on the morning shift then relieved their colleagues at around 7:15 am, where between this time and 8 am all of the perpetrators were arrested and taken to police stations.