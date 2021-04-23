Prince Charles and Camilla Break Royal Mourning

PRINCE CHARLES and Camilla broke their traditional two weeks of royal mourning to wish Prince Louis a happy third birthday.

Prince Charles and Camilla broke their two weeks of mourning when their official Twitter account, Clarence House, shared a birthday message dedicated to Prince Louis on his third birthday. The social media account retweeted a post from Kensington Palace shared yesterday evening which included the newly-released picture of Prince Louis.

Clarence House added a comment saying: “A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns three today” with an emoji of a birthday cake.

The message that broke the silence comes just hours after the period of royal mourning in the wake of Prince Philip’s death ended.

From today, royals will be able to carry out their normal official roles and will not need to wear their black mourning clothes. Their official social media pages, which at the moment has a black-and-white photograph of Prince Philip as their headers and black crests of the royal households as their profile pictures, can also return to normal.

While during the period of royal mourning members of the Royal Family do not need to carry out any duties. Despite grieving, the Queen still carried out a number of in-person engagements – as have other family members – since the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined London based air cadets to honour Prince Philip’s memory. This was their first joint public event since his death.

The Princess Royal also opened a commemoration and remembrance garden at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Prince Charles and Camilla have yet to be seen in public since the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17.

