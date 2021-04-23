New Photograph of Prince Louis on His Third Birthday

THE Duke and Duchess were said to be “delighted” to share the new photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate his third birthday and his first day at nursery today.

The photograph of her youngest child was taken by the Duchess at Kensington Palace, just before Louis set off for Willcocks Nursery School for his first day on Wednesday.

The photograph sees the little Prince smartly dressed in shorts, a shirt and a jumper, with a rucksack on his back and sat on a red frog bicycle.