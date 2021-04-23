New Photograph of Prince Louis on His Third Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate his third birthday and first day at nursery school.
THE Duke and Duchess were said to be “delighted” to share the new photograph of Prince Louis to celebrate his third birthday and his first day at nursery today.
The photograph of her youngest child was taken by the Duchess at Kensington Palace, just before Louis set off for Willcocks Nursery School for his first day on Wednesday.
The photograph sees the little Prince smartly dressed in shorts, a shirt and a jumper, with a rucksack on his back and sat on a red frog bicycle.
William and Kate’s youngest child is fifth in line to the throne and was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington in London.
Prince Louis will be attending the same nursery school as his older sister, Princess Charlotte, the Willcocks Nursery School. The nursery charges up to £3,400 per term, depending on a child’s age and which sessions they attend.
The nursery, located near the Royal Albert Hall, has been rated outstanding and has received positive praise from Ofsted.
The Duchess is a keen amateur photographer and has released a new photograph of her children on each of their birthdays. The Royal Family also released a photograph taken by the Duchess, following the death of Prince Philip, with baby Louis held in the Queen’s arms.
