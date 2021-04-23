Royal Two Week Mourning Ends

THE traditional royal two weeks of mourning ends today for the monarchy after the death of Prince Philip.

The traditional royal two weeks of mourning, in memory of Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, ends today for the monarchy and their households.

Since his death on April 9, the royal family have carried out official duties only where appropriate and have worn black as a mark of respect. They will now be able to carry on with their duties and normal office roles after the traditional two week period of mourning.

The Queen has said the family are experiencing a period of “great sadness” but tributes from around the world have been of great comfort to them.

In a message released on Wednesday to mark the Queen’s 95th birthday, she said: “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Despite grieving, the Queen has still carried out a number of in-person engagements – as have other family members – since the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined London based air cadets to honour Prince Philip’s memory. This was their first joint public event since his death.

The Princess Royal also opened a commemoration and remembrance garden at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Source: Wales Online

