Nerja Council Approve Contract for Restaurant on Calahonda Beach

NERJA City Council has approved a contract for a restaurant to be built on the land behind Calahonda beach.

After much speculation from residents and visitors of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, the mayor of Nerja, has approved the contract for the drafting of a project of a restaurant on the plot located next to Calahonda beach.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As announced on the Ayuntamiento de Nerja website, the proposal was approved during the most recent Informative Commission of Economic and Productive Development.

Nieves Atencia has highlighted that the commitment of the government group to continue improving the services that they offer to Nerja residents and tourists: “An example of this is the impulse that the Department of Urbanism has given to the construction project of this new restaurant, modern and sustainable, which will be located next to the beginning of the Paseo de los Carabineros, and which will value the beach of Calahonda.”

It will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and in the Public Sector Procurement Platform after approval of the proposal so that, for 60 calendar days, counted from the date of dispatch of the tender notice to the Publications Office of the EU, any interested parties can present the proposals they believe to be appropriate.

More news from Nerja

Nerja Hands Over Space to Spanish Red Cross

Malaga Prosecutor’s Office Throws Out Nerja Sewage Case