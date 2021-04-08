Nerja Hands Over Space to Spanish Red Cross

NERJA Council has handed over space to be used by the Spanish Red Cross.

According to the council, the proposal by the Mayor of Nerja to transfer the premises located on the ground floor of the town hall to the Spanish Red Cross was approved at a meeting.

The news come after the council said the Red Cross in Nerja would last month be given new premises to “allow many needy families to benefit from their projects and programmes.”

The Red Cross have said they are pleased with the news, after it was decided that the organisation would be moved to the ground floor of Nerja town hall.

It was announced by Nerja’s mayor, who held a working meeting with the Provincial Secretary, Rafael Rodriguez, and the Red Cross coordinator, Samuel Linares, alongside Councillor for Social Services , Daniel Rivas, regional president, Eduardo Recio, and volunteer manager, Antonio Santana.

Mayor Armijo said the move “will allow many needy families in our town to benefit from the projects and programmes that the humanitarian entity carries out.”

He also confirmed the council would continue helping the organisation.

The representatives of the organisation showed their satisfaction with the location of what will be their new headquarters in, saying it was the most suitable place due to its central location in the municipality, which will help them with their work.

Once the move has been approved by the provincial president and the request is formalised at the council the procedure for the transfer of the premises will.

While the meeting was being held in Nerja, the regional President also proposed the appointment of Damian Toboso as a local delegate to promote the group.