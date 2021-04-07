Young People Currently Leading the Covid Cases in Spain

YOUNG people are currently leading the cases of Covid-19 in Spain with the age group between 15 and 19 years old being the most contagious.

The data for all autonomous communities currently shows that more young people are infected and that they are also the most contagious. Epidemiologist, Joan Caylà, highlights that “the virus passes to the parents of these young people and to their grandparents.”

Young people, however, are not the majority admitted to hospitals. The data from Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) clearly shows that although the 15 to 29 age group have the most registered infections the data for hospitalisation increases with age.

Hospitalisations in Spain are increasing and, currently, people aged between 50 to 69 are leading the numbers of those admitted to hospital. Over the last week, hospitalizations have increased by 17 per cent and by 8 per cent in ICUs. This is frightening data because of this continues to rise we will start from a higher hospital occupancy prior to the possible fourth wave.

Dr Pere Domingo, an internist at Hospital Sant Pau, warns: “There are two-thirds of those employed by COVID patients, in addition to all those who are in conventional hospitalization.”

The danger of the fourth wave is that data is beginning to increase combined with a very low percentage of vaccinations among those between 60 and 80 years of age – the age group that is most likely to react to the disease in a serious way – and the young people carrying the virus risk infecting this age group.

Source: lasexta

