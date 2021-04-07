Local Police In Mijas Handed Out Over 90 Penalties For Flouting Covid Measures Over Easter.

Local Police in Mijas were kept busy on Good Thursday and Friday last week handing out almost 90 fines for flouting Covid rules. The fines were given out mainly to people not wearing their masks, some were denounced for having too many people in a household over the Easter period who were not of the same family ie visiting relatives.

Mijas City Council continued to intensify efforts to reduce the rate of infections in the town and avoid the rise in the numbers of people affected by Covid-19 after the increase in cases throughout Andalucia. Because of this, throughout Easter, police were told to patrol highly sensitive areas to enforce the current regulations on preventive measures against Covid-19.

The areas included bars, restaurants and even large ‘Ventas’ where people accumulated to celebrate Easter with friends and family. In total, 158 sanctions for failure to comply with the preventive measures against Covid-19 currently in force throughout Andalucia and across the municipality were given out.

In particular, the sanctions for non-compliance with the regulations regarding the use of the mask or for not respecting the maximum number of people who do not live together in open or closed spaces were prevalent.

Mijas Council had asked for maximum collaboration from the Mijas citizenship and to exercise extreme caution in the face of the increase in cases throughout the province and in the municipality. The town hall had also asked its residents to listen to the recommendations of the health authorities to reduce the incidence rate in the town.

Areas of interest

Since January 23, officers from the Local Police and Civil Protection have been in operation patrolling sensitive areas of the town, such as the Senda Litoral, the Los Olivos and El Esparragal recreational parks, the municipal parks, and the access routes to the trails of the Sierra de Mijas, all of which attract a higher volume of interest from residents.

The cumulative incidence rate for Covid-19 in Andalucia continued its upward trend after the R rate reached 1.1 point over the Easter week. As of Tuesday (April 6), the incidence rate is now 156.5 per 100,000 inhabitants which is 26.7 points more than on the same day last week.

Andalucia registered 1,008 new cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths on Tuesday, April 6, 17 more than Monday, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

Sources: sureinenglish mijas.es

