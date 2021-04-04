SAS To Send Hospital-Dispensed Medication To Homes In Spain’s Andalucía

THE SAS to send hospital-dispensed medication to private homes in Spain’s Andalucía

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has proposed making life a lot easier for outpatients of nine hospitals by delivering hospital-dispensed medication right to their doors. This service will soon be available to patints of Torrecardenas in Almeria, Jerez Hospital in Cadiz, Reina Sofia of Cordoba, Virgen de las Nieves in Granada, Regional y Clinico in Malaga, Virgen del Rocio, Macarena and Valme de Sevilla.

As well as helping patients, the new SAS initiative also aims to improve the patient experience and increase patient satisfaction. According to a statement from the board, the average patient has become deeply suspicious of hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic, and the new initiative will go a long way toward building bridges by guaranteeing follow-up for patients with treatments prescribed by health professionals.

The Novartis Group plans to contribute €74,390 to the initiative which will be used to hire a logistics operator to oversee the one-year project.

On April 2, Jesús Aguirre, the Andalucían Regional Minister of Health and Families presented a new fleet of 061 helicopters for Andalucía’s health emergencies at the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Cordoba. This means Andalucía has become the first autonomous community in Spain have a specialised helicopter, able to be flown in adverse conditions.

Residents in Andalucía will be to make the most of the AW139 helicopter model, which is specially designed to operate in adverse conditions such as high temperatures and at high altitudes. It also provides an astonishing cruising speed which allows emergency services to quickly transfer patients and get to any emergency in the fastest time possible.

Meanwhile, Andalucía Covid Cases have risen higher over the last 14 days, the region has entered Holy Week with the incidence rate crossing the 150 per 100,000 barrier, putting it at high risk once again.

The region has accumulated 3,864 new infections and 20 deaths in three days, no data had been published since Wednesday, March 31.