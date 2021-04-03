Andalucía Covid Cases On The Rise Again Over Holy Week And Now Exceed 150 Per 100,000.

Andalucía Covid Cases have risen higher over the last 14 days, the region has entered Holy Week with the incidence rate crossing the 150 per 100,000 barrier, putting it at high risk once again.

The region has accumulated 3,864 new infections and 20 deaths in three days, no data had been published since Wednesday, March 31.

The number of hospitalised on Friday increased by 58 people, reaching 1,090, while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) there are eight more people, making a total of 275, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health for Andalucía.

The highest number of infections were prominently from the province of Sevilla, with 873, followed by Granada, with 582; Cádiz, with 550; Malaga, with 484; Almería, with 473; Córdoba, with 384; Jaén, with 305; and Huelva, with 213.

The twenty deaths in these three days equate to seven in Almería, five each in Sevilla and Malaga, and one in Granada, Huelva and Jaén. The worry is that hospitalisations are following a similar curve to the Christmas period, which signalled the so-called third wave.

The total figures recorded in Spain since the pandemic started are 506,330 infected, 9,327 deaths and 404,589 people recovered- 5,294 over the last three days.

Regarding vaccination, which many see as the way out of the crisis, 1.5 million doses have been administered, 91.48% of those received, and there are a total of 522,839 immunised people, which represents 6.04% of the population.

Andalucía Covid Cases expected to drop after vaccinations start

Andalucía has announced it will begin to vaccinate the population between 65 and 80 years of age as of April 15, depending on the amount of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are delivered to the community.

The region has also activated a telephone service system to locate and resolve the doubts of those over 80 years of age who have not been vaccinated.

The Andalucían Executive spokesman, Elías Bendodo, reported at a press conference after the Governing Council of these vaccination deadlines and explained that as of April 15, the doses will also be administered to high-risk patients. Those included are people on dialysis, those undergoing cancer treatment and those with Down Syndrome.

