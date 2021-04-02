BODY discovered on the shore of Vera in Spain’s Almeria, only a day after two people were discovered floating in the sea between Garrucha and Mojacar in Almeria.

Sadly, it has been confirmed that the lifeless body of a woman has been discovered on the shore of the beach in Vera in Spain’s Almeria. The discovery was confirmed by Emergencias 112 Andalucia service, which is part of the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The shocking discovery was made on Thursday, April 1 and came only a day after two bodies were discovered in the waters off the Almeria coast.

The Andalusian emergency services were alerted shortly before 10 am on Thursday when they received a call from a private individual. The call alerted 112 emergency services that a body had been discovered on the shore of Vera’s beach near the Avenue of Ciudad de Alicante.

Sadly, it was confirmed that an adult woman had died after members of the Guardia Civil and the local police of Vera headed to the beach to investigate.

On Thursday April 1, the Junta de Andalucia confirmed that two bodies had been discovered “floating in the sea between Garrucha and Mojácar”.

Tragically, two lifeless bodies were recovered after they were found floating in the water off the Almeria coast. The lifeless bodies were recovered from the water on Wednesday between Garrucha and Mojacar in Spain’s Almeria.

The first body is thought to be that of one of 14 immigrants who had been in a boat that capsised near Percheles, in Mazarrón last Saturday. The second body was discovered only metres from Mojacar’s shore, and this time sadly it was a body of a minor, according to police sources.

