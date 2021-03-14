Spain’s Carlos Sainz Hits Back At Criticism Over Getting Covid Jab

SPAIN’S F1 driver Carlos Sainz hits back at criticism over getting the Covid jab

With the arrival of Formula 1 and MotoGP in Qatar and Bahrain, authorities decided to offer the Covid-19 vaccinations to the entire racing teams, drivers included, as a safety measure for the upcoming races. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was one of the F1 drivers who decided to take them up on the offer, and was given his first dose of the vaccination in Bahrain ahead of the Sakhir pre-season testing. However, the news wasn’t well received in Sainz’s home country, with many Spanish people feeling he had taken advantage of his position to get an earlier vaccine, much like the Infantas Elena and Cristina who flew to the UAE to get their jabs.

However, at a recent press conference, the Spaniard hit back at naysayers:

“I had no doubts. I do not take it away from any Spaniard and here in Bahrain, there are plenty of vaccines. I do not take it away from anyone who needs it more than me,” said Sainz in a statement reported by ‘Motor.es’.

Several other drivers, such as Sergio Perez have also received the vaccine, insisting that the amount of travel necessary in their job makes it essential.

“We are a bubble of 3,000 people who travel all over the world. The countries we go to will be happy to receive someone vaccinated,” he said, and added that “there are more than enough reasons for everyone in Spain to understand it. Whoever does not want to understand it, the worse for him,” Sainz concluded.

