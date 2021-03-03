Infantas Elena and Cristina have been vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

THE Infantas Elena and Cristina, were reportedly vaccinated against coronavirus in Abu Dhabi during a visit to the King Emeritus, Juan Carlos I.

The sisters of King Felipe VI travelled to Abu Dhabi to visit their father Juan Carlos I on February 6 and 7.

Sources from the Royal House have assured that King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters – Princess Leonor of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía – will be vaccinated “when it’s their turn” according to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health and within the groups established by the health authorities.

The Infantas Elena and Cristina, who are no longer considered to be a part of the Royal Family, reportedly took advantage of their trip to see their father, who has been in United Arab Emirates since leaving Spain to get the vaccine, which he has reportedly also had. The former head of state belongs to one of the priority groups of vaccination strictly due to his age and health. He turned 83 years old at the beginning of this year.

It is not yet known whether his daughters received one or both doses of the vaccine, but according to the national vaccination strategy, Elena and Cristina are not part of the population eligible to receive the vaccine yet.

