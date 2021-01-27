SPAIN’S Carlos Sainz Test-Drives His First Ferrari F1 Car today in Fiorano



Carlos Sainz, after his move from McLaren to Ferrari, had his first experience behind the wheel of a Ferrari Formula One car today (Wednesday), when testing the 2018 SF71-H at Fiorano, where the Scuderia are doing five days of pre-season testing.

-- Advertisement --



Sainz’s father Carlos Sr, the World Rally and Dakar legendary driver was there to watch over proceedings, along with his new teammate for 2021, Frenchman Charles Leclerc. Carlos is replacing the outgoing World F1 Champion, Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

The Spaniard completed 100 laps of the track during the day, getting to know the car, and meeting with the team’s mechanics and engineers who he has met at the Maranello, and who he will work closely with when the season starts, when he gets behind the wheel of this season’s SF21.

Tomorrow Sainz will hand the testing of the SF71-H over to Germany’s Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael, who is a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and who will make his F1 debut racing for Ferrari’s customer team Haas this year.

A beamed Carlos Sainz stepped out from his Ferrari and told Formulaspy, “A day I will never forget!”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Carlos Sainz Test-Drives His First Ferrari F1 Car”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.