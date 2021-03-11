RYANAIR will link Alicante with Lanzarote and Ibiza from July as the company announces a host of new routes

Irish airline giant Ryanair announced on Thursday morning, March 11 that it will be opening up Spain’s Costa Blanca to the Spanish Islands by creating nine new connections and a total of 70 routes, a whopping 40 per cent more than summer 2020, and up to 800 weekly flights from Spanish airports, all operating from July 1.

“As vaccination against Covid-19 intensifies in the coming months, domestic traffic in Spain is expected to be the first to skyrocket this summer,” Ryanair said in a statement today.

The new routes in the Costa Blanca will link Alicante with Ibiza, Lanzarote and Menorca. In the Costa del Sol, the airline will operate between Menorca, Sevilla and Malaga, as well as a new route between Fuerteventura and Valencia.

Along with this new schedule, Ryanair has launched a seat offer with flights until the end of October starting at just €19.99, in a promotion that will be available on its website until midnight on March 13.

Speaking to Parliament’s Transport Select Committee Mr O’Leary said: “We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70 per cent of our normal traffic volumes during the peak summer months… June, July, August and September.”

